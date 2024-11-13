Irresistible Indian Food Recipes To Make At Home

Samosa, made from maida flour, is filled with a variety of fillings like potatoes, onions, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices, and green chili, and can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian.
Dahi Vada, also known as Dahi Bhalla, are deep-fried lentil fritters topped with sweet, spicy chutneys and spice powders, a popular Indian street food.
Noodles, a staple street food in many cultures, which are made from unleavened dough and are derived from Chinese or Italian cuisine. They come in various shapes and are known as pasta.
Aloo Tikki, a delectable dish made from mashed potatoes and spices, is a must-try at various events, often served with Tamarind chutney or a combination of tamarind and mint.
Puchkas, also known as Gol Gappas or Pani Puri, are a popular street food dish in India, filled with mashed potato, chickpeas, coriander water, and tamarind paste.
Kathi Rolls, popular in Kolkata, feature a crispy maida outer coating, a soft texture, and are served at Park Street, known for their delicious taste.
Bhelpuri, a low-calorie street food in India, is a popular choice among diet-conscious individuals due to its low-calorie ingredients like puffed rice, spices, and onions.
Ram Ladoo is a famous street food item in and around Delhi. It is another term for moong dal ke pakode or fitters. Although the core element are the fritters, the dish has more to it.
Papdi chaat is a beloved street food snack from North India, made with fried flour crispies, chickpeas, potatoes, fritters, yogurt, spices, and chutneys. Homemade or store-bought papdi can be used.
Jhal Muri, a popular street snack from Bengal, made with puffed rice, sev, peanuts, lentils, peas, chanachur & puri, also known as Bhadang (Mumbai), Churmuri (Hyderabad) & Masala Puri (Bangalore).
