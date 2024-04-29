April 29, 2024
Irrfan Khan Classics To Binge-watch
Hindi Medium is a 2017 Indian comedy-drama film directed by Saket Chaudhary, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.
Paan Singh Tomar, is about an Indian athlete and seven-time national steeplechase champion, becomes a feared dacoit in Chambal Valley after retirement, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
Talvar, a 2015 Indian crime-thriller drama film, is based on a 2008 Noida double murder case. Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, the film follows the investigation from three perspectives.
The Lunchbox is a 2013 Indian drama film directed by Ritesh Batra, produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari, and co-produced by studios in India, the US, Germany, and France.
Nirmal, devastated by government corruption, embarks on a quest for accountability and revenge after losing his family. Nishikant Kamat directed the film, with Shailja Kejriwal and Riteh Shah.
Haasil is a 2003 Indian crime drama film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Irrfan Khan, and Ashutosh Rana. Khan won the Filmfare Award for his role.
Life OF Pi is about a young man who survives a sea disaster and embarks on an epic journey, forming an unexpected connection with a Bengal tiger, directed by Ang Lee.
