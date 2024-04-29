April 29, 2024

Irrfan Khan Classics To Binge-watch

Hindi Medium is a 2017 Indian comedy-drama film directed by Saket Chaudhary, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

Source: IMDb

Paan Singh Tomar, is about an Indian athlete and seven-time national steeplechase champion, becomes a feared dacoit in Chambal Valley after retirement, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Source: IMDb

Talvar, a 2015 Indian crime-thriller drama film, is based on a 2008 Noida double murder case. Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, the film follows the investigation from three perspectives.

Source: IMDb

The Lunchbox is a 2013 Indian drama film directed by Ritesh Batra, produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari, and co-produced by studios in India, the US, Germany, and France.

Source: IMDb

Nirmal, devastated by government corruption, embarks on a quest for accountability and revenge after losing his family. Nishikant Kamat directed the film, with Shailja Kejriwal and Riteh Shah.

Source: IMDb

Haasil is a 2003 Indian crime drama film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Irrfan Khan, and Ashutosh Rana. Khan won the Filmfare Award for his role.

Source: IMDb

Life OF Pi is about a young man who survives a sea disaster and embarks on an epic journey, forming an unexpected connection with a Bengal tiger, directed by Ang Lee.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide