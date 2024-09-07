Republic Lifestyle Desk
Is Potato Good Or Bad For Weight-Loss?
Benefits: Potatoes, rich in fiber and water, provide long-lasting satiation and can accelerate weight loss when combined with increased physical activity, while being low in calories.
Potatoes, rich in essential nutrients like vitamins C, B6, potassium, and fiber, offer numerous health benefits, including weight loss and a slimmer tummy appearance.
Potatoes contain anti-inflammatory properties that soothe flare-ups naturally. It contains zinc, sulfur, and copper too.
Potatoes, being whole, unprocessed carbohydrates, have a thermogenic effect, increasing the calories burned during digestion, which can aid in weight loss.
Reasons To Avoid: Potatoes, containing 60-80% of dry weight in carbohydrates, are not suitable for low-carb or ketogenic diets due to their high starch content.
Excessive consumption of potatoes, due to their high fiber content, can exacerbate digestive health issues like gas or bloating, advising those susceptible to such issues to avoid them.
Potatoes have a high glycemic index and can cause blood sugar spikes, requiring individuals with insulin resistance or diabetes to monitor their intake or opt for a lower glycemic index.
