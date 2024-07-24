Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jaggery Halwa To Ragi Millet Laddoo: Diabetic-Friendly Dessert Recipes
Sugar-free apple kheer is a delicious and healthy dessert made with grated apples, low-fat milk, and a sugar-free sweetener. This easy-to-make recipe is perfect for those looking for a guilt-free.
Jaggery halwa is a traditional Indian dessert made by cooking wheat flour in ghee and milk, and then sweetening it with melted jaggery. This rich and comforting halwa is a perfect treat.
Ragi Millet Laddoo is a healthy and nutritious dessert made with ragi flour, millet flour, and jaggery, rolled into bite-sized balls for a perfect snack or treat. These laddoos are rich in fiber.
Sugar-Free Shrikhand is a healthier dessert made by mixing drained yogurt with a sugar substitute, cardamom, and saffron, then chilling until set. This guilt-free treat is perfect.
Banana Nice Cream is a dairy-free dessert made by freezing bananas and blending them into a creamy consistency, with optional mix-ins like cocoa powder or honey. This healthy treat is a perfect.
Sugar-Free Tarts with Fresh Berries are a sweet and tangy dessert featuring a sugar-free pastry crust filled with a mixture of fresh berries and topped with a sugar-free whipped cream.
Sugar-Free Cheesecake is a rich and creamy dessert made with a sugar-free graham cracker crust, a cream cheese and egg filling sweetened with a sugar substitute, and baked until set.
