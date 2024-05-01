May 1, 2024
Jaipur To Jaisalmer, Hottest Places In India During Summers
On average, the month of May experiences the highest temperature with an average value of 33.6 °C | 92.4 °F in Jaipur.
Source: Freepik
May in Delhi brings hot temperatures, with the mercury hovering between approximately 25.3C to 39.6C. Delhi temperature in May experiences nearly 14 hours of sunlight daily.
Source: Freepik
The day-time temperature stays around 41°C while after sundown it hovers around 28°C, making it one of the hottest and driest states OF Ahemdabad in India.
Source: Freepik
The highest recorded temperature in Jaisalmer was 50.0°C (122.0°F), with the lowest being -5.9°C (21.4°F).
Source: Freepik
Punjab's rich culture, encompassing poetry, philosophy, education, art, cuisine, science, technology, architecture, and history, experienced hottest months is June with 48 degrees temperature.
Source: punjabtourism
Nagpur, India's third-largest city, attracts tourists during the second half of the year due to its mild weather, with its highest maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.
Source: nagpurtourism
Bhuj's hottest temperature stays between 44.4 Celsius - 55 degree today creating a record for April highest maximum temperature in last 120 years.
Source: Freepik