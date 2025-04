Rambagh Palace in Jaipur has been ranked the best hotel in the world, according to the Traveller's Choice Best of Best Hotels in the World 2023 list. This luxurious palace hotel, built in 1835, offers 78 grand rooms and suites, and its rates start at ₹29,500 per night for the Palace Room. The Grand Presidential Suite costs around ₹3,12,000 per night.