Republic Lifestyle Desk
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Golden Outfit At IIFA 2024
Janhvi Kapoor graced the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards with her radiant appearance. .
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actress, known for her role in Mili, wore a stunning golden gown at a star-studded event, adorned with a subtle sparkle and minimal jewellery.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kapoor's elegant gown and styled hair, flowing freely, added to her effortless grace and elegance.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The young star was captured by cameras as she smiled with joy, posing for photographers and greeting fans with her signature warmth.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor donned a golden Gaurav Gupta gown at a red-carpet event, adorned with Bulgari-made high-end jewels.
Source: Varinder chawla
Janhvi wore the Gilded Goddess Gown as a custom dress for the 2024 IIFA Awards, showcasing her golden goddess look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor wore a floor-length gilded golden goddess gown, featuring a mermaid silhouette and shimmering crystal embellishments, making it a perfect party look and a red carpet choice.
Source: Varinder Chawla