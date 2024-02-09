February 8, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor Turn Heads With Her Red Satin Valentine’s Outfit
As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared photos in a stunning red dress.
Source: Instagram
The actress can be seen posing in a stunning red off-shoulder, floor length, red satin lace gown.
“V day energy,” Janhvi wrote in the caption as she set outfit goals for Valentine’s Day.
She perfected her look with poppy makeup. The actress added a touch of deep red lip to complete her look.
The look was further enhanced by blush-red cheeks, fluttery eyelashes and subtle eyeliner.
