May 16, 2024
Japanese Exercises To Stay Fit And Healthy
Roll-ups are effective exercises targeting belly fat and building core strength.Lie down on a mat, extend arms overhead, and engage core muscles for 10 repetitions for three sets.
Taiso, a traditional Japanese calisthenics routine, involves stretching, aerobic exercises, and strength training for full-body engagement, starting with a five-minute jog.
Similar to the Russian Twist, the Ball Twist targets belly fat, tones muscles, and enhances back and arm strength. Sit on the floor with feet flat and knees bent, holding a medicine ball.
Reverse crunches target abdominal muscles and reduce stomach fat by lying on your back, knees towards chest, exhaling, and lifting hips off the ground.
Sumo squat targets all lower-body muscles, including quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, similar to regular squats.
To add lunges to your Japanese exercise routine, stand with feet hip-width apart, step forward with your right foot, bend at the waist, and touch your left toes. Repeat for 3 sets of 12 lunges.
