Japanese Way To Ward Off Negative Energy For Good Vibes

Shimenawa

It is a sacred rope made with rice straw or hemp. It is often used to mark a territory and purify the sacred space. 

Chozuya

It is a traditional practice to cleanse negativity by washing hands at temples and shrines.

Oharai

It is a cleansing ritual where an individual or community's negativity is cast away. This ritual is performed especially during festivals. 

Omamori

It is a Japanese good luck charm that contains prayers written on paper. Carrying an Omamori close to you is believed to protect you from misfortunes and evil spirits.

Candle-burning

The practice of candle-burning rituals is performed during the Obon festival to guide spirits home and to their ancestral altars.

Mori Shio

It is another Japanese traditional way to ward off evil spirits. Placing a pile of salt at the main entrance of a house door can absorb negative energy and create a harmonious living space.

Burning incense 

According to ancient Japanese practices, burning incense is believed to drive away negative energy.

