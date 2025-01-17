Japanese Way To Ward Off Negative Energy For Good Vibes

Shimenawa
It is a sacred rope made with rice straw or hemp. It is often used to mark a territory and purify the sacred space.
Source: Pexels
Chozuya
It is a traditional practice to cleanse negativity by washing hands at temples and shrines.
Source: Pexels
Oharai
It is a cleansing ritual where an individual or community's negativity is cast away. This ritual is performed especially during festivals.
Source: Pexels
Omamori
It is a Japanese good luck charm that contains prayers written on paper. Carrying an Omamori close to you is believed to protect you from misfortunes and evil spirits.
Source: Pexels
Candle-burning
The practice of candle-burning rituals is performed during the Obon festival to guide spirits home and to their ancestral altars.
Source: Pexels
Mori Shio
It is another Japanese traditional way to ward off evil spirits. Placing a pile of salt at the main entrance of a house door can absorb negative energy and create a harmonious living space.
Source: Pexels
Burning incense
According to ancient Japanese practices, burning incense is believed to drive away negative energy.
Source: Pexels