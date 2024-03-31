March 31, 2024

Jasmin Bhasin Rocks Mermaid-core Look In Blue And White Gown

Jasmin Bhasin hopped on the trendy mermaid-core look in style.

The actress opted for a mermaid-style gown in white, complimented by various shades of blue.

The sleeveless gown was embellished with abstract designs in aqua, light and royal blue.

For jewellery, she went golden as she wore simple bracelets and a ring.

Jasmin kept her makeup simple, with shades of nude to focus on her whimsical outfit. With tied her, a couple of strand were left loose to frame her face.

