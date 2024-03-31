March 31, 2024
Jasmin Bhasin Rocks Mermaid-core Look In Blue And White Gown
Jasmin Bhasin hopped on the trendy mermaid-core look in style.
Source: Instagram
The actress opted for a mermaid-style gown in white, complimented by various shades of blue.
Source: Instagram
The sleeveless gown was embellished with abstract designs in aqua, light and royal blue.
Source: Instagram
For jewellery, she went golden as she wore simple bracelets and a ring.
Source: Instagram
Jasmin kept her makeup simple, with shades of nude to focus on her whimsical outfit. With tied her, a couple of strand were left loose to frame her face.
Source: Instagram