Republic Lifestyle Desk

Jupiter Retrogade 2024: What It Means For All 12 Zodiac Signs

Jupiter retrograde, symbolizing growth and luck, urges us to be more mindful, proactive, and deliberate in achieving desired outcomes, rather than relying solely on fortune.

Jupiter's retrograde advises Aries to pause and consider all options before making decisions, as their impulsive energy may not be beneficial.

During the retrograde, Taurus is urged to enhance their conflict-resolution skills, choosing wisely when to engage in power struggles and step back to ensure progress over minor disputes.

Gemini is advised to move forward during the retrograde, as the Six of Swords suggests that leaving negative circumstances behind will lead to greater joy and growth.

Cancer is advised to break free from unhealthy attachments, as indicated by the Devil card, despite finding comfort in familiar habits, as liberation brings renewal.

Jupiter retrograde prompts Leo to evaluate self-worth and financial stability, while the Queen of Pentacles encourages a mature, centered approach to career decisions.

Virgo, in the Ten of Cups zodiac sign, is advised to reevaluate their long-term dreams regarding love, family, and community, aiming to confront illusions and achieve true fulfillment.

Libra is encouraged to grieve during the retrograde phase, focusing on processing emotions and acknowledging losses for breakthroughs, rather than ignoring hardships.

Scorpio is urged to regain personal power, despite feeling trapped in certain situations, as the Eight of Swords suggests areas within their control for autonomy and change.

Sagittarius, in the retrograde phase, is advised to focus on inner peace and wisdom, leading to deeper personal growth and rest.

During the retrograde, Capricorns are encouraged to focus on skill perfection, with slow, steady progress expected to lead to career and self-worth breakthroughs.

Aquarius, often associated with romantic relationships, is guided by the concept of Lovers, which emphasizes intentional, value-based decisions, open communication, and alignment with principles.

Pisces learns that sometimes not getting what they desire is a blessing, as the universe guides them towards what they truly need, encouraging emotional growth and gratitude.

