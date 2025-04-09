Kajol Looks Dreamy In Custom Torani, All-white, Georgette Saree Worth ₹1,15,500

Kajol took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from a recent shoot. The actress stunned in an all-white saree, which is a summer wardrobe must-have.
Source: Kajol/Instagram
She donned a custom Torani saree, which is priced at ₹ 115,500, as per the official website. The saree comes with a matching blouse with intricate detailing on the sleeves. A matching net lace makes up the border of the ensemble.
Source: Kajol/Instagram
The saree is made of georgette and net fabrics which are ideal for summer season. The drape is an efficient way to beat the heat while looking stylish best.
Source: Kajol/Instagram
Kajol shared the photos with the caption, “The secret of life is to waste time doing things that u like… #dreamy #moody #windowshopping” He hair was styled by Sangeeta Hegde and Pallavi Symons was credited for makeup. Radhika Mehra styled the Fannaa actress.
Source: Kajol/Instagram
Kajol teamed the look with a statement necklace and a matching bracelet. She also donned a watch with the outfit.
Source: Kajol/Instagram
Her photos adn videos are now doing rounds on social media.