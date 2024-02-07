January 12, 2024

Kalaram Temple In Nashik: Interesting Facts About The Shrine You Must Know

PM Modi paid a visit to the historic Kalaram Temple located in the Panchvati area of Nashik. The temple is famous for its black idol of Lord Rama.

It is said that the idol of Rama was thrown into Godavari by Tamil Brahmins to save it from Turkish invasion.

The idol of the temple was recovered from Godavari river after Sardar Rangarao Odhekar dreamt of it in his sleep.

According to ancient tales, this is the place in Panchwati where Lord Ram, along with Lakshman and Sita rested while in exile.

Dr. BR Ambedkar started his Kalaram Mandir satyagraha from this temple to allow Dalits entry into temples.

