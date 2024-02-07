January 12, 2024
Kalaram Temple In Nashik: Interesting Facts About The Shrine You Must Know
PM Modi paid a visit to the historic Kalaram Temple located in the Panchvati area of Nashik. The temple is famous for its black idol of Lord Rama.
Source: ANI
It is said that the idol of Rama was thrown into Godavari by Tamil Brahmins to save it from Turkish invasion.
Source: Nashik District
The idol of the temple was recovered from Godavari river after Sardar Rangarao Odhekar dreamt of it in his sleep.
Source: Nashik district
According to ancient tales, this is the place in Panchwati where Lord Ram, along with Lakshman and Sita rested while in exile.
Source: Nashik district
Dr. BR Ambedkar started his Kalaram Mandir satyagraha from this temple to allow Dalits entry into temples.
Source: File