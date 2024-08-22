Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kalonji Seeds: Tiny Superfood With Big Health Benefits
Kalonji, a plant with antioxidants like thymoquinone, carvacrol, t-anethole, and 4-terpineol, has potential to protect against chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.
Test-tube studies suggest that kalonji may possess antibacterial properties, potentially combating certain bacterial strains, including MRSA, and preventing the growth of various bacterial infections.
Kalonji oil, rich in phytochemicals, can regulate gene expression, aiding in appetite control and fat loss. Studies show that kalonji seed oil and powder can reduce weight by 4.6 pounds.
Kalonji seeds, combined with mint leaves, are recommended in Ayurvedic medicine for memory enhancement, Alzheimer's prevention, and weight loss in elderly individuals.
Kalonji supplementation has been linked to a significant reduction in total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and blood triglycerides, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases.
Kalonji, a natural remedy, has been shown to significantly reduce fasting, average, and insulin resistance in type II diabetes patients over three months.
Kalonji seeds, rich in thymoquinone, are beneficial for treating gastrointestinal issues, preventing constipation, regulating digestive health, and preserving stomach lining.
