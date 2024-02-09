February 8, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Exudes Elegance In Powder Blue Gown And Statement Blazer

Kareena Kapoor’s fans were awestruck after the actress took to her Instagram and shared photos in her powder blue dress for the Doha event.

Source: Instagram

“A fantastic day in Qatar at the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition 20th Edition,” she wrote in the caption.

Source: Instagram

The actress chose a bodycon fit dress that came with a plunging square neckline.

Source: Instagram

She further topped off her pleated fitted dress with a matching blue blazer.

Source: Instagram

The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet.

Source: Instagram

