January 30, 2024
Kareena Kapoor’s Red Saree Is An Ideal Valentine’s Day Pick
Kareena Kapoor flaunted a beautiful red saree, which can be the perfect inspiration for your Valentine's Day outfit.
Source: Instagram
Kareena's red saree had a golden border, with gold embroideries on its pallu.
The actress paired the gorgeous saree with a backless halter-neck blouse.
She kept the makeup simple, with nude eye shadow and lipstick.
Dangling golden elegant earrings finish the soft glam look of the actress.
