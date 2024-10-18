Karwa Chauth 2024: Foods To Avoid A Day Before Festival

Consume minimal salt and avoid fried and spicy foods the day before Karwa Chauth to prevent water deficiency and dehydration.
Consuming ultra-processed foods is linked to increased risks of health issues such as diabetes. A day before karwa chauth, these foods should be avoided.
Consume refined sugars and processed foods as they can lead to blood sugar spikes and energy crashes.
Incorporate fibre-rich fruits like apples, bananas, or pears into your pre-fast meal for optimal vitamins and minerals, promoting smooth digestion.
Greasy foods like french fries, potato chips, and doughnuts are high in calories, fat, salt, and refined carbs but low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
To prevent bloating and discomfort, it is recommended to avoid foods that cause gas, such as beans, cabbage, and broccoli.
Consuming fermented foods in large quantities can cause digestive issues like gas, bloating, and diarrhoea due to the high salt and sugar content.
Karwa Chauth emphasises hydration, consuming plenty of water and fresh fruit juices before a fast day can help prevent dehydration and headaches.
Karwa Chauth emphasises the importance of consuming a protein-rich meal before starting the fast to maintain energy throughout the day.
Karwa Chauth, is a fasting ritual primarily practised by married women.
