Karwa Chauth 2024: History and Origin Stories Related To The Festival

History: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in North India, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
 

The origins of Karwa Chauth date back to the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

The festival is believed to have originated during the time of the Pandavas, when the wives of the Pandavas, Draupadi and Savitri, observed a fast to ensure their husbands' safety and longevity.

Draupadi observed Karwa Chauth in the Mahabharata after Krishna informed her about the fast, which helped the Pandavas overcome their problems.

Stories: Veeravati, born to Brahmin Vedsharma in Indraprasthapur, had seven brothers and fasted for her husband, but was physically exhausted and fainted due to hunger.

Veeravati's brothers devised a plan to break the fast if she saw a moon, using a lamp and sieve to climb a vat tree.

Veeravati, weakened, saw a lamp mimicking the moon, believing it to be the moon.

After breaking her fast, she experienced numerous bad omens during her first meal, including a hair in the first morsel of food.

Veeravati, a woman, found her husband dead after a second bite. She blamed herself, but Goddess Indrani appeared, and resurrected her husband after a year of fasting, resolving her mistake.

Hindu mythology also tells the story of Goddess Parvati, consort of Lord Shiva, who steadfastly fought to win his heart, despite disguised as a sage, and they were united.

