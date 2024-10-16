Karwa Chauth 2024: Tips To Keep Your Mehendi Dark and Long Lasting

Gently exfoliate your hands and feet with a sugar or salt scrub to remove dead skin cells and prepare your skin for vibrant Mehndi designs.
Wax, thread, or shave unwanted hair from your hands and feet to ensure smooth Mehndi application and even colour distribution.
Apply lemon juice or a sugar scrub to gently brighten and soften your skin, creating an ideal canvas for vibrant Mehndi colours.
Use fresh, high-quality henna paste or powder, free from additives and chemicals, to ensure rich, dark colour and long-lasting Mehndi designs.
Mix henna paste with lemon juice, strong tea, or coffee to enhance colour intensity, create deeper tones, and bring out the rich, reddish-brown hue of the Mehndi design.
Apply thick, even layers of henna paste to your hands and feet, using a cone, stick or brush, to achieve crisp mehendi.
Allow the henna paste to dry and leave it on for 2-3 hours or overnight (6-8 hours) for optimal colour saturation and a deeper, richer Mehndi stain.
Enhance the colour and aroma of your Mehndi design by adding a few drops of cinnamon, cardamom, or clove essential oils to the henna paste.
Seal and nourish your Mehndi design by applying a thin layer of coconut oil or lemon sugar paste after removal, to moisturize and lock in the vibrant colour.
To maintain the intensity of your Mehndi design, avoid shaving, waxing, or using harsh soaps on the applied area for 24-48 hours after removal.
