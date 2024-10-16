Republic Lifestyle Desk

Karwa Chauth 2024: What To Include In Sargi Thali?

Sago Kheer can be prepared by roasting vermicelli, boiling milk with sugar, and cardamom; combining, cooking until thick, garnish with nuts.

Sevayian Kheer can be prepared by roasting sevaiyan, boil milk with sugar, and cardamom; combine, cook until thick, garnish with nuts, and serve warm/chilled.

Mathri is prepared by mixing flour, ghee, salt, and water; knead, rest, roll, cut shapes, fry until golden, drain, and serve crispy Mathri with chai/tea.
 

Mix chopped nuts with sago/vermicelli, add dried fruits to yoghurt/curd, sprinkle on mathri/paratha, or make dry fruit laddu/barfi for a nutritious Karwa Chauth Sargi.

Roast coconut, and mix with condensed milk, ghee, and cardamom; shape into ladoos, and garnish with nuts.

Melt jaggery with ghee, mix with coconut, shape into ladoos, and garnish with nuts for a traditional and healthier sweet treat.

Enhance Karwa Chauth Sargi with seasonal twists: add fruits to coconut laddoo/barfi, mix spinach-peas into vermicelli, and use seasonal veggies in stuffed parathas.

Eating foxnuts (makhana) in sargi provides energy, antioxidants, fiber, protein, and calcium, supporting digestive health, immunity, and sustained energy throughout the fast.

Laddu, a sweet Karwa Chauth Sargi treat, made with gram flour, sugar, ghee, and nuts, provides energy and nourishment for women fasting.

Yogurt's probiotics boost digestion, gut health, and immunity, making it a nutritious Karwa Chauth Sargi addition.

