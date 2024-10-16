Karwa Chauth Special Recipes For Post Vrat Feast

Paneer Jalfrezi: Heat oil, sizzle cumin seeds, sauté onions, bell peppers, green chilies, and tomatoes. Add spices, paneer cubes, salt, and cilantro; serve hot with roti/naan/rice.
Source: Freepik
Aloo gobi is a delicious dish made by sautéing onions, bell peppers, green chilies, tomatoes, coriander, garam masala, turmeric, red chili powder, paneer cubes, salt, and cilantro.
Source: Freepik
Saffron rice is made with five key ingredients that includes basmati rice, saffron, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, and vegetable broth, chicken stock, or water.
Source: Freepik
Methi puri can be prepared by mixing wheat flour, methi (fenugreek) leaves, cumin seeds, coriander powder, ghee, and water; knead, rest, roll, and fry until crispy and golden.
Source: Unsplash
Soak sabudana, boil milk with sugar, cardamom, and saffron, add sabudana, cook until translucent, mix ghee, chill, and serve.
Source: Freepik
Aloo Tikki can be prepared by soaking sabudana, boil milk with sugar, cardamom, saffron; add sabudana, cook till translucent, mix ghee.
Source: Freepik
Paneer Tikka can be prepared by marinating paneer in yogurt, lemon juice, spices; thread onto skewers with herbs; grill/bake until golden; brush with ghee.
Source: vegrecipesofindia
Kachori can be prepared by marinating paneer in yogurt, spices, lemon juice; grill/bake until golden, brush with ghee.
Source: Freepik
Channa Chole can be prepared by soaking chickpeas, pressure cook, heat oil, sizzle cumin seeds, add onion, garlic, ginger, spices, chickpeas, lemon juice, simmer.
Source: Freepik
Sago Kheer can be prepared by soaking sago, boil milk with sugar, cardamom, saffron; add soaked sago, cook until translucent, mix ghee, chill and serve.
Source: Freepik