March 23, 2024
Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort
Pashmina is synonymous with luxury and softness is considered the crown jewel of Kashmiri textiles
Kani shawls represent a centuries-old weaving tradition that is both intricate and labor-intensive.
Jamawar fabric, known for its brocade weave and extensive designs, signifies opulence and grandeur within Kashmiri textiles.
Kashmiri silk, with its lustrous sheen and smooth texture, underscores the region's expertise in silk weaving
