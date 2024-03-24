March 23, 2024

Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

Pashmina is synonymous with luxury and softness is considered the crown jewel of Kashmiri textiles

Source: Pexels

Kani shawls represent a centuries-old weaving tradition that is both intricate and labor-intensive.

Source: Unsplash

Jamawar fabric, known for its brocade weave and extensive designs, signifies opulence and grandeur within Kashmiri textiles.

Source: Unsplash

Kashmiri silk, with its lustrous sheen and smooth texture, underscores the region's expertise in silk weaving

Source: Unsplash

