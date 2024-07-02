Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kasol To Dharmshala, Must-Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh During Monsoon
Kasol, a popular tourist destination in Himachal, is known for its stunning mountain views and trekking trails, while Malana, a small hamlet, is known as 'Little Greece'.
Dharamshala, a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its natural beauty, Buddhist monasteries, and vibrant culture, as well as its delicious food.
Narkanda, a small town in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is known for its apple orchards, treks, and scenic beauty, situated on the Hindustan-Tibet Road.
Shimla, India's summer capital since 1864, became Punjab and Himachal Pradesh's capital after independence. Attractions include ridge, mall road, kufri, toy train, jakhoo temple, theog, and scandal.
Mcleodganj is a hill station near Dharamshala, popular among trekkers. Its culture is a beautiful fusion of Tibetan with some British influence McLeodganj (also spelt McLeodGanj or Mcleodganj).
Manali, a serene hill station in Himachal Pradesh, offers shopping experiences, Himachali handicraft items, and stunning views of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges.
