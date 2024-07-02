Republic Lifestyle Desk

Kasol To Dharmshala, Must-Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh During Monsoon

Kasol, a popular tourist destination in Himachal, is known for its stunning mountain views and trekking trails, while Malana, a small hamlet, is known as 'Little Greece'.

Source: holidify.com

Dharamshala, a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its natural beauty, Buddhist monasteries, and vibrant culture, as well as its delicious food.

Source: himachaltourism.gov.in

Narkanda, a small town in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is known for its apple orchards, treks, and scenic beauty, situated on the Hindustan-Tibet Road.

Source: thrillophilia.com

Shimla, India's summer capital since 1864, became Punjab and Himachal Pradesh's capital after independence. Attractions include ridge, mall road, kufri, toy train, jakhoo temple, theog, and scandal.

Source: himachaltourism

Mcleodganj is a hill station near Dharamshala, popular among trekkers. Its culture is a beautiful fusion of Tibetan with some British influence McLeodganj (also spelt McLeodGanj or Mcleodganj).

Source: tripadvisor.in

Manali, known for its serene beauty, offers a variety of shopping experiences, including a popular shopping zone for Himachali handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh and surrounding regions.

Source: Unsplash

Manali, a serene hill station in Himachal Pradesh, offers shopping experiences, Himachali handicraft items, and stunning views of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges.

Source: Unsplash