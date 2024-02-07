January 25, 2024
Keep Your Kidney Healthy With These Superfoods Packed With Nutrients and Antioxidants
Cauliflower provides several nutrients including vitamin K, folate, and fibre. It also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Source: Freepik
Blueberries are rich in nutrients and antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which may protect against heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases. They’re also low in sodium, phosphorus.
Source: Unsplash
Red grapes are source of antioxidants called flavonoids, which may help reduce inflammation and protect against heart diseases, diabetes, and other health conditions.
Source: Unsplash
Egg whites provide a high quality, kidney-friendly source of protein that is low in phosphorus. It may be a better choice than whole eggs.
Source: Pexels
Garlic provides a tasty alternative to salt, adding to the flavour while also providing nutritional benefits. It’s a good source of manganese and vitamin B6.
Source: Pexels
Buckwheat is a whole grain that is low in potassium. It also contains B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and fibre.
Source: Unsplash
Sea bass, a fish option that provides high quality protein. It also contains healthy fats called omega-3s. Omega-3s may help prevent a range of diseases, boost the health.
Source: Freepik