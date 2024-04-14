April 14, 2024

Keep Your Pets Safe In The Heatwave With These Tips

Ensure that your pets have access to plenty of shade and fresh, clean water at all times, both indoors and outdoors.

During the hottest parts of the day, such as midday and early afternoon, minimise outdoor activities and exercise sessions with your pets.

Be vigilant for signs of heatstroke in your pets, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and collapse.

Whenever possible, walk your pet on grassy or shaded surfaces, or consider investing in protective booties.

Offer your pets cooling options such as pet-specific cooling mats, cooling vests, or even a damp towel for them to lie on.

Regular grooming helps to remove excess fur and prevent matting, which can trap heat close to your pet's skin.

