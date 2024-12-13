Keerthy Suresh-Deepika Padukone: Celebrity South Indian Brides Over The Years

Aditi Rao Hydari got married to her husband Siddharth in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony on 16th September 2024. Aditi wore a Maheswari lehenga, paired with a Banarasi dupatta.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied their knot on 4th December 2024 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Sobhita flaunts Kanjeevaram saree, Matha Patti Maang Tikka, Bandbaju etc.
B'wood's biggest stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on 14th November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. Deepika wore a typical saree worn by a Konkani bride.
Keerthy Suresh got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Partner Antony Thattil on 12th December 2024. For her wedding, she wore a yellow-green mixed silk saree, Matha Patti Maang Tikka, Gajra etc
The South Indian actress, Keerthy elevated her wedding looks with three varieties of rings, bangles and more.
Nayanthara tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony on 9th June 2024. The South Indian star donned a vermillion red, custom-designed saree by Monica Shah of Jade.
Nayanthara's wedding ensemble was quite different from a typical South Indian bride outfit but she nailed the look with confidence and massive emerald jewellery.
