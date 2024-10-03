Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kesar Shrikhand-Amrakhand, Non-Milk Based Sweet Dishes To Make At Home On Dussehra 2024
Kaju Katli, also known as kaju barfi, is an Indian dessert made by thickening milk with sugar and other ingredients, including saffron, similar to Barfi.
Peanut Laddoo is prepared by dry roasting raw peanuts, grinding them fine, adding jaggery, cardamom powder, and ghee, and shaping them into small balls for snacking.
The Pistachio Burfi recipe involves milk powder, cold milk, ghee, nuts, sugar, water, cardamom powder, nutmeg, and sliced nuts, mixed with sugar syrup, adjusted for flavor, and refrigerated.
Preheat oven to 375°F, line baking sheet, whisk flour/baking soda/salt, cream butter/sugars, beat in eggs/vanilla, mix in flour, stir in raisins/nuts, scoop balls 2" apart, bake 10-12 min, cool 5 min.
Combine raisins, sugar, water, ghee/butter in a pan, cook until sugar dissolves, boil, reduce heat, cook 10-12 min, add milk powder, cardamom, salt, pour onto greased plate, cool, set 30 min.
Chocolate chia pudding is prepared by mixing chia seeds, milk, cocoa powder, honey/maple syrup, salt, and vanilla extract, refrigerate 2-3 hours/overnight, stir and top with desired toppings.
Avocado pudding is prepared by blending avocados, cocoa powder, brown sugar, coconut milk, vanilla, and cinnamon until smooth. Transfer pudding to a container, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
