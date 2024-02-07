January 18, 2024
Key To Healthy Aging Unveiled
Stronger muscles and bones Exercise can make bones stronger and help slow the rate of bone loss. Older people can increase muscle mass and strength through muscle-strengthening exercises.
Source: Unsplash
Healthier brain Healthier brain Be physically and mentally capable, so that you can remain active, engaged in our lives, and as independent as possible.
Source: Unsplash
More robust immune system Healthy habits include a balanced diet, regular exercise, sleeping well, and keeping stress levels low - all of which are important for maintaining a healthy immune system.
Source: Unsplash
Cycle for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity 5 days a week which can actually leave you feeling active and less fatigued tired than before.
Source: Unsplash
Get enough sleep Make your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature. Remove electronic devices such as TVs, computers, and phones from the bedroom.
Source: Unsplash
Quit smoking Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and brain atrophy, and prevent polypharmacy arising from the management of complex morbidities associated with smoking.
Source: Unsplash
Aerobic exercise is a physical activity that uses large muscle groups in your body. This type of exercise is usually rhythmic and repetitive.
Source: Unsplash