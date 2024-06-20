June 19, 2024
Kiwi To Berries, Summer Fruits For A Glowing Skin
Kiwi, rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, brightens skin, while vitamin C enhances hydration, reduces dullness, and promotes radiant-looking skin.
Berries, rich in vitamins and omega fatty acids, can boost skin collagen levels, promote bright, even tone, and boost collagen levels.
Mango, known as the king of fruits, is rich in vitamins, flavonoids, and beta-carotene, and has anti-inflammatory properties, promoting healthy skin.
Watermelon, rich in vitamins B1, C, B6, and A, contains over 90% water, aiding in skin detoxification and protecting against free radicals.
Papaya, a summer fruit rich in vitamins, minerals, and antifungal properties, can improve skin health by addressing skin issues like warts, ulcers, and eczema.
Pomegranate offers skin benefits such as sun protection, premature ageing reduction, detoxification, acne reduction, and skin tone brightening.
Blueberries contain Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which help cleanse the skin by removing dead cells and promoting cell turnover, resulting in smoother, more even skin tone.
