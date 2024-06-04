June 4, 2024
Know All About The Pouplar Achaars Of India
Lemon Pickle, a traditional Indian condiment made with lemons, spices, salt, and oil, is traditionally eaten as a side in Indian meals and believed to aid digestion.
Source: Freepik
Mango Pickle, a popular Indian pickle, is made with high-quality mangoes and is known by various names. Made with the authentic Godavari recipe, it is a simple feast for long-lasting Avakaya memories.
Andhra Gongura pickle can prevent osteoporosis, improve bone density, and regulate blood pressure due to its potassium content, reducing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.
Lahsun ka Achar, a North Indian Punjabi-style Garlic Pickle, is a family recipe with a delightful spice, salt, sour, and sweet flavour, perfect for Indian meals.
Lal Mirch Ka Achar is a stunning Indian recipe featuring Banarasi-style stuffed red chilli pickle, a popular speciality made with fresh red chillies.
Sweet pickles, similar to dill pickles, are made with less sugar in a brine mixture, not to be confused with candied pickles, which are packed in a syrup-like brine.
Dill pickles are cucumbers soaked in a brine or vinegar base, often with herbs and seasonings, then turned into pickles through the brining process.
