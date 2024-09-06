Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kodo Millet Beetroot Idli Recipe That You Must Try
1/2 cup urad dal
1/2 cup bansi rava/sooji
1 beetroot
1.5 tsp salt (as per taste)
First wash rinse and soak millets and urad dal for about 7-8 hours.
Then grind the millets and urad dal make a fine batter.
Next, add rava and mix well. Rest/ferment it overnight.
Then add salt and beetroot paste. Mix well
Pour it on greased idling plate. Steam 12-15 minutes
Enjoy with sambar or chutney.
