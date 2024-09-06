Republic Lifestyle Desk

Kodo Millet Beetroot Idli Recipe That You Must Try

1/2 cup urad dal 1/2 cup bansi rava/sooji 1 beetroot</span> 1.5 tsp salt (as per taste)

First wash rinse and soak millets and urad dal for about 7-8 hours.

Then grind the millets and urad dal make a fine batter.

Next, add rava and mix well. Rest/ferment it overnight.

Then add salt and beetroot paste. Mix well

Pour it on greased idling plate. Steam 12-15 minutes

Enjoy with sambar or chutney.

