Korean Garlic Potato Recipe You Must Try
Gather potato, gochujang (Korean red chili paste), and garlic.
The recipe includes et soy sauce, honey or sugar, rice vinegar, salt, and water as needed.
Boil potatoes in salt water until they are tender.
Stir the mixture constantly on medium heat until it forms a smooth paste.
Chop the potatoes and sauté them until they turn golden-brown in color.
Pour the spicy and hot sauce over the potatoes and add salt.
Adjust the amount of water, salt, or spice in the mixture according to your preference.
Top the dish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.
The Korean chili garlic potato can be served hot as a side dish or as a snack.
