Republic Lifestyle Desk

Korean Garlic Potato Recipe You Must Try

Gather potato, gochujang (Korean red chili paste), and garlic.

Source: Freepik

The recipe includes et soy sauce, honey or sugar, rice vinegar, salt, and water as needed.

Source: Freepik

Boil potatoes in salt water until they are tender.

Source: Freepik

Gather potato, gochujang (Korean red chili paste), and garlic.

Source: Freepik

Stir the mixture constantly on medium heat until it forms a smooth paste.

Source: Freepik

Chop the potatoes and sauté them until they turn golden-brown in color.

Source: Freepik

Pour the spicy and hot sauce over the potatoes and add salt.

Source: Freepik

Adjust the amount of water, salt, or spice in the mixture according to your preference.

Source: Freepik

Top the dish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Source: Freepik

The Korean chili garlic potato can be served hot as a side dish or as a snack.

Source: freepik