Korean Skin Care Tips Inspired By BTS Suga

Sheet masks are essential for maintaining hydrated and nourished skin, providing a soft and glowing boost.

Source: Freepik

Moisturising is essential in skincare routines for maintaining skin texture, strengthening the barrier, preventing breakouts, and preventing dryness.

Source: Freepik

The Korean skincare routine involves using an oil-based cleanser to remove buildup on the face, followed by a water-based cleanser to clear any remaining impurities.

Source: Freepik

Exfoliation is crucial for removing dead skin cells, and gentle, suitable products can keep skin bright and enhance the absorption of other skincare products.

Source: Freepik

Korean skincare prioritizes hydration by using hydrating toners, essences, and serums to lock in moisture, promoting a dewy, youthful complexion.

Source: Freepik

Sunscreen is essential for protecting skin from UV damage, preventing premature ageing, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation.

Source: Freepik

Hydrating eye cream is crucial for maintaining delicate skin around the eyes, preventing puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles, and ensuring a refreshed appearance.

Source: Freepik

Ensure a thorough night routine, using masks or creams to help skin recover and absorb nutrients, resulting in a rejuvenated appearance by morning.

Source: Freepik

Korean skincare uses gentle, safe natural ingredients like green tea, snail mucin, and aloe vera to soothe and nourish the skin.

Source: Freepik

Maintaining a consistent skincare routine can significantly enhance your overall appearance and ensure a flawless complexion over time.

Source: Freepik