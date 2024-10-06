Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kriti Sanon Attends Manish Malhotra Store Launch In Embellished Red Saree
Bollywood star Kriti Sanon attended Manish Malhotra's Mumbai store opening, wearing a red shimmery saree showcasing her inner Poo, from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon adorned a red sequin saree for the store opening of Manish Malhotra at Jio World Plaza.
She paired a red shimmery blouse with a saree, showcasing her toned back muscles, and paired it with silver comfortable juttis.
Sanon opted for a statement diamond ring, paired with loose, wave-styled tresses that fell on one of her shoulders.
The colour red worn by the actress reminded netizens of Kareena Kapoor's appearance in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham's You Are My Soniya song.
Kriti's flawless skin, dramatic black eyeliner, and thick lashes were complemented by a subtle gold and brown eyeshadow palette.
Kriti's hair was styled in effortless waves, parted in the middle, and tucked behind her ear to showcase her statement earrings, adding a sleek, polished look.
Her lips were painted a bold red shade, and a subtle highlighter added a radiant glow to her saree.
The actor last appeared in Crew, playing Divya Rana alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu.
She will be next seen in Do Patti where she will appear alongside Kajol. She has also donned the hat of a producer for this project.
