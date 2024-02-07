January 25, 2024
Kriti Sanon Feels Like A Doll In A Blue Ruffled Dress
Kriti Sanon dolled up in a light blue ruffled dress for "Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions".
Source: Instagram
The actress chose a halter neck mini dress with a nice flower detail at the top.
Kriti channeled her inner 'Sifra' as she kept her makeup dewy, with nude pink lipstick.
Kriti paired her mini dress with very high white heels, adding to her soft yet bold look.
Kriti tied her hair in a bun, with loose strands in the front and a middle parting.
