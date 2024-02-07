January 25, 2024

Kriti Sanon Feels Like A Doll In A Blue Ruffled Dress

Kriti Sanon dolled up in a light blue ruffled dress for "Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions".

Source: Instagram

The actress chose a halter neck mini dress with a nice flower detail at the top.

Source: Instagram

Kriti channeled her inner 'Sifra' as she kept her makeup dewy, with nude pink lipstick.

Source: Instagram

Kriti paired her mini dress with very high white heels, adding to her soft yet bold look.

Source: Instagram

Kriti tied her hair in a bun, with loose strands in the front and a middle parting.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide