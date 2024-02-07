February 5, 2024

Kriti Sanon’s Polka Dot Dress Reminds Us Of 70s Era Fashion

Kriti Sanon donned a vintage style dark pink and black polka dot printed dress.

Source: Instagram

The mini dress had big black polka dots, right out of 70s era in Bollywood.

Kriti opted for stylish drape sleeves and a black belt accentuated her waist.

Kriti's dress had a deep back, that was enhanced by her half bun hairstyle.

The actress has a simple, soft glam look on, with dewy skin and pink lipstick.

