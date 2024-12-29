Kumbh Mela 2025 Cuisine: Rice Kheer To Oats Khichdi, A Foodie’s Guide To Traditional Flavours

Kheer, a creamy Indian dessert infused with cardamom and nuts, is a must-try at Kumbh Mela, symbolizing blessings and prosperity while exploring the vibrant stalls.
Source: vegrecipesofindia.com
Chole, a spicy chickpea dish, is paired with deep-fried bread, perfect for Mela festivities. Street vendors offer unique, local flavours for each bite.
Source: Freepik
Puri, a popular breakfast dish, is a satisfying start to the day, paired with a spicy potato curry, making it an ideal fuel for exploration.
Source: Freepik
Lassi, a creamy yogurt-based drink, is a refreshing way to beat the heat, available at local stalls and made fresh.
Source: Freepik
Crispy and savoury, samosas filled with spiced potatoes and peas are a must-try snack. Typically served with tangy tamarind chutney, these pastries are perfect for enjoying.
Source: Unsplash
Khichdi, a comforting dish made from rice and lentils, is popular during festivals due to its simplicity and nourishing qualities, often served generously in community kitchens.
Source: Freepik
Bhutta, a smoky grilled corn snack, is a delightful street food option in the festive atmosphere, seasoned with lime, salt, and chili powder.
Source: freepik