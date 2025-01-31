Kylie Jenner To Sonam Kapoor, Meghan Thee Stallion: Front Row Celebs Steal The Show At Paris Haute Couture Week 2025

Anya Taylor-Joy for an exclusive event hosted by Tiffany. Dressed in an all-black ensemble Anya channelled Parisian energy for the debut of the newest Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams designs.
Source: Instagram
Kylie Jenner, a beauty mogul arrives for Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 in a custom-made gown designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Jean Paul Gaultier.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, Global Brand Ambassador of Dior, stunned in a sheer black dress from the House, paired with a faux fur coat wearing a ‘Kala Gajra’.
Source: Instagram
Singer Dua Lipa arrives in a black Chanel ensemble for a Paris Haute Couture afternoon.
Source: Instagram
Blackpink's Jennie Kim, looking like a heartthrob arrives for her first Haute Couture for Chanel in a sky-blue cape, paired with a wide-leg black trouser.
Source: Instagram
American actress Kelly Rutherford in a white gown looking pristine for Schiaparelli show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.
Source: Instagram
Meghan Thee Stallion in her monumental look wearing Gaurav Gupta’s Chakric Drape Chain Gown at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.
Source: Instagram