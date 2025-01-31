N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Kylie Jenner To Sonam Kapoor, Meghan Thee Stallion: Front Row Celebs Steal The Show At Paris Haute Couture Week 2025

Anya Taylor-Joy for an exclusive event hosted by Tiffany. Dressed in an all-black ensemble Anya channelled Parisian energy for the debut of the newest Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams designs.

Kylie Jenner, a beauty mogul arrives for Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 in a custom-made gown designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Jean Paul Gaultier. 

Sonam Kapoor, Global Brand Ambassador of Dior, stunned in a sheer black dress from the House, paired with a faux fur coat wearing a ‘Kala Gajra’. 

Singer Dua Lipa arrives in a black Chanel ensemble for a Paris Haute Couture afternoon.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim, looking like a heartthrob arrives for her first Haute Couture for Chanel in a sky-blue cape, paired with a wide-leg black trouser.

American actress Kelly Rutherford in a white gown looking pristine for Schiaparelli show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.

Meghan Thee Stallion in her monumental look wearing Gaurav Gupta’s Chakric Drape Chain Gown at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.

