April 28, 2024
Lack Of These Nutrients Lead To Increase In Body Weight
Low levels of Vitamin D can impair the body's ability to burn fat, often resulting in weight gain.
Source: Freepik
Insufficient omega-3s can lead to enhanced cravings for high-calorie foods, increasing the likelihood of overeating.
Source: Unsplash
A deficiency in B12 and B6 vitamins can lead to increased fatigue and a greater propensity for sugary foods.
Source: Unsplash
A deficiency in B12 and B6 vitamins can lead to increased fatigue and a greater propensity for sugary foods.
Source: Freepik
A lack of iodine can cause hypothyroidism, characterized by a slow metabolism, which can lead to weight gain.
Source: X