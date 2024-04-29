April 28, 2024

Lack Of These Nutrients Lead To Increase In Body Weight

Low levels of Vitamin D can impair the body's ability to burn fat, often resulting in weight gain.

Insufficient omega-3s can lead to enhanced cravings for high-calorie foods, increasing the likelihood of overeating.

A deficiency in B12 and B6 vitamins can lead to increased fatigue and a greater propensity for sugary foods.

A lack of iodine can cause hypothyroidism, characterized by a slow metabolism, which can lead to weight gain.

