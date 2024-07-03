Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ladakh To White Antarctica: Must-visit Destinations To Experience Glamping
Mashobra is an incredibly beautiful valley with towering mountains in the distance. Mashobra, which is close to Shimla, is all about living out your mountain dreams.
Source: tripadvisor
Scattered over the districts of Mandla and Balaghat, the Maikal Hills of the Satpuras house Madhya Pradesh's largest national park, Kanha National Park.
Source: mptourism.com
Wayanad, a district in Kerala, is renowned for its camping trails, waterfalls, caves, bird-watching sites, and diverse flora and fauna. It's also a popular tourist destination with exotic products.
Source: https://www.keralatourism.org/
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, offers luxury camping experiences in opulent desert camps, making your average trip to Jaisalmer more exciting.
Source: Tripadvisor
Ladakh is a popular destination for adventurers, offering adrenaline-pumping activities like the Frozen River Trek/Chadar Trek, mountaineering, motor biking, and white water rafting.
Source: lehladakhtourism.com
Goa for glamping offers a luxurious camping experience with amenities like electricity, plush blankets, running water, mood lighting, and delicious meals, making it an ideal vacation.
Source: glampinghub.com
White Desert's Whichaway Camp in Antarctica offers stunning glamping experiences, with solar-powered pods, en-suite showers, and award-winning chef-prepared food, offering a retreat for Antarctica.
Source: white-desert.com