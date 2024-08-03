Republic Lifestyle Desk
Largest Lakes Around The World
The Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water, is an endorheic basin located between Europe and Asia. It covers 371,000 km2 (143,000 sq mi) and has a volume of 78,200 km3.
Lake Superior, located in central North America, is the largest freshwater lake by surface area and volume, holding 10% of the world's surface fresh water, straddling the Canada-United States border.
Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake, is the world's second-largest fresh water lake and the ninth-largest continental lake, covering 59,947 km2 and containing 2,424 km3 of water.
Lake Michigan is one of North America's five Great Lakes, the second-largest by volume and third-largest by surface area. Its basin is conjoined with Lake Huron through the Straits of Mackinac.
Lake Baikal, located in southern Siberia, is a significant rift lake in Russia, situated between Irkutsk Oblast and Buryatia.
Lake Pehoé, a surface water body in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile, is primarily fed by the Paine River and Skottsberg Lake.
Great Slave Lake is the second-largest lake in Canada's Northwest Territories and the deepest lake in North America, with a volume of 10th or 12th largest.
