Republic Lifestyle Desk

Layered Clothing-Faux Fur Coats, Top Fashion Trends For The Winter Season

Layered clothing is a must for winter, and this season is all about mixing and matching different textures and colours.

Source: Freepik

Black and White is a classic colour combination that's perfect for winter. Think monochrome outfits with a pop of colour.

Source: Freepik

Cargo Pants are comfortable and stylish, making them perfect for casual winter outfits.

Source: Freepik

Denim is making a big comeback, and denim jackets are a must-have. They're perfect for layering over white t-shirts or turtlenecks.

Source: Freepik

Faux Fur coats are a great alternative to real fur, and they're just as stylish.

Source: Freepik

Knitted Clothes are cozy and stylish, making them perfect for casual winter outfits.

Source: Freepik

Over-the-Knee Boots are a great way to add some height and drama to your winter outfits.

Source: Freepik

Tailored fitting is all about looking polished and put together. Think fitted jackets and trousers.

Source: Freepik

Varsity Jackets are back in style, and they're not just for athletes. They're perfect for adding a sporty touch to any outfit.

Source: Freepik