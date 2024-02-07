January 16, 2024
Lentils To Potatoes, Foods That Can Replace Meat As Nutritional Source
Nuts
Nuts, is a good source of protein and can be used as a meat substitute. They are also rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts are low in saturated fat, which can help reduce LDL ("bad"
Source: Unsplash
Potatoes
Potatoes, are often ignored in the section of meat alternatives, offer a unique set of qualities that make them them a promising candidate for creating plant-based proteins.
Source: Unsplash
Lentils Lentils are a great meat substitute because they are high in protein and have a meaty flavor. Lentils can be used as a meat substitute in taco filling.
Source: Unsplash
Tempeh
Another soy-based product, tempeh, is fermented and packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. Its nutty flavour and firm texture which can make it an excellent meat alternative.
Source: Unsplash
Tofu
Tofu is a great substitute for meats including pork, chicken, beef, and seafood in recipes. It's made from soybeans and is high in protein and calcium.
Source: Unsplash
Seitan
Seitan is a plant-based meat substitute made from wheat gluten that mimics the flavour and texture of chicken.
Source: Unsplash
Sprouts
Beans and sprouts are protein-rich ingredients which can be used as a substitute for diced chicken in soups and stews.
Source: Unsplash