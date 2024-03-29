March 29, 2024
Lesser Known Benefits Of The Superfood Millet
Millet help in preventing type 2 diabetes problem.
Source: Freepik
Millet is also known to keep blood pressure in check.
Source: Freepik
Millet is great for detoxifying your body, when consumed in judicious amounts.
Source: Unsplash
Millet is also very useful in lowering bad cholesterol levels.
Source: Unsplash
Some millets help combat respiratory conditions like asthama.
Source: Unsplash
Millet helps in combating problems like bloating, constipation and gas.
Source: Pixabay