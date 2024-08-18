Republic Lifestyle Desk

Lifestyle Changes That Go A Long Way In Ensuring A Good Heart Health

As you age, maintaining heart health is necessary. Regular exercise, ideally combining aerobic exercises like brisk walking with strength training to ensure muscle and heart fitness.

Maintaining a healthy weight can significantly reduce heart strain, so it's crucial to consult a healthcare provider to set achievable weight goals.

Maintain a healthy diet containing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while reducing sodium and sugar intake to manage blood pressure and weight.

Chronic stress can negatively impact your heart, so it's recommended to explore stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or engaging in enjoyable hobbies.

A healthy social life can significantly reduce heart disease rates by fostering community connections.

To prevent heart problems, it is recommended to get 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Regular check-ups are crucial for monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and medication may be necessary to effectively manage the risk factors.

