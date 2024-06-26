 Local Dishes To Try When In Khozikhade | Republic World
Republic Lifestyle Desk

Khozikhade halwa made from coconut oil and ghee, are a healthy and distinctive Indian snack with other ingredients like starch, eggs, sugar, and nuts.

Source: kozhikodenfoodies/instagram

The dish involves marinating marinated meat in a spicy tomato and onion blend, tenderizing it, and then cooking it with long-grain aromatic rice.

Source: Freepik

Fresh mussels are marinated in a spicy paste and deep-fried until crispy, served as a side dish with rice and curry.

Source: dilsefood.inandfood_n_cuisine_by_kta/instagram

Erachi pathiri is prepared by creating a delicious rice flour dough by combining minced meat with the dough and then shallow fry the pancakes to perfection.

Source: kothiyavunu.com

This beverage, a variation of lemonade, is made using nannari roots, which are known for their ability to improve digestion and alleviate acidity.

Source: sharmispassions

This dish involves stuffing raw bananas with coconut, sugar, and dry fruits, then sealing them with maida water and salt mixture before shallow frying.

Source: Suji's Cooking

Kinnathapam is a sweet dish which is made by blending basmati rice with coconut milk, using eggs as a binding agent.

Source: yummytummyaarthi.com