Local Dishes To Try When In Khozikhade
Khozikhade halwa made from coconut oil and ghee, are a healthy and distinctive Indian snack with other ingredients like starch, eggs, sugar, and nuts.
Source: kozhikodenfoodies/instagram
The dish involves marinating marinated meat in a spicy tomato and onion blend, tenderizing it, and then cooking it with long-grain aromatic rice.
Source: Freepik
Fresh mussels are marinated in a spicy paste and deep-fried until crispy, served as a side dish with rice and curry.
Source: dilsefood.inandfood_n_cuisine_by_kta/instagram
Erachi pathiri is prepared by creating a delicious rice flour dough by combining minced meat with the dough and then shallow fry the pancakes to perfection.
Source: kothiyavunu.com
This beverage, a variation of lemonade, is made using nannari roots, which are known for their ability to improve digestion and alleviate acidity.
Source: sharmispassions
This dish involves stuffing raw bananas with coconut, sugar, and dry fruits, then sealing them with maida water and salt mixture before shallow frying.
Source: Suji's Cooking
Kinnathapam is a sweet dish which is made by blending basmati rice with coconut milk, using eggs as a binding agent.
Source: yummytummyaarthi.com