Lohri 2025: Make-Up Ideas For The Festival

To look your absolute best, prioritize comprehensive skincare by adopting a consistent routine that includes proper cleansing, regular facials, exfoliating scrubs, and nourishing masks.
Source: Freepik
Additionally, a balanced diet and adequate hydration are crucial, as they significantly impact your skin's elasticity, radiance, and overall glow.
Source: Freepik
Create a dramatic smoky eye look by applying mid-tone shadow, lining with kohl, and smudging, paired perfectly with a nude or coral shade lipstick.
Source: Freepik
Elevate your eye makeup look by incorporating deeper shades of eye shadow in rich hues like brown, plum, or blush-pink to add depth and dimension to your eyes.
Source: Freepik
The winged eyeliner look can be tailored to suit various eye shapes. For those with smaller eyes, create a striking effect by drawing a delicate, thinner line.
Source: Freepik
If you have almond-shaped eyes, make them stand out by applying a slightly thicker eyeliner towards the outer corner.
Source: Freepik
For a sophisticated and alluring appearance, opt for deep red-toned lips, paired with a lighter foundation shade, defined brows, and subtle contouring for a polished, refined look.
Source: Freepik