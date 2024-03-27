March 26, 2024
Loose Yourself In The Magic Of West Bengal’s Scenic Locations
Nestled amidst the towering Himalayas, Darjeeling is renowned for its lush tea gardens, mesmerising sunrise views from Tiger Hill, and the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Sunderbans, home to the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts.
A popular beach destination, Digha offers golden sandy beaches, serene sunsets, and a relaxed atmosphere.
Visitors can explore the Visva-Bharati University, attend the Poush Mela (an annual fair), and admire the traditional Bengali architecture and artwork when in Shantiniketan.
