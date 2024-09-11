Republic Lifestyle Desk

Lose Weight Without Jumping: Proven Exercises For A Low-Impact Routine

Lunges are a powerful resistant exercise that targets the lower body, strengthening the back, hips, and legs while building lean muscle and initiating weight loss.

Push-ups are a versatile exercise that not only build strength and muscle mass but also help burn calories and contribute to weight loss.

Squats are a comprehensive exercise that strengthens the legs' tendons, bones, and ligaments, tones the thighs, burns calories, and improves balance and posture, making them a highly effective.

Crunches are an effective exercise that strengthens core muscles and tones abdominal muscles, helping to achieve a flatter and more defined stomach.

Swimming is a calorie-burning water-based activity that utilizes water resistance to challenge the body, increasing effort and energy expenditure as you move through the water.

Climbing stairs is a calorie-burning activity that promotes weight loss by utilizing stored energy deposits and sweating out water, while also strengthening skeletal muscles.

Cycling is a fun and effective physical activity for weight loss, suitable for beginners who can start on flat surfaces and progress to uphill routes for a more intense workout.

